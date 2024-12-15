PORTLAND – Carolyn Joann Zdanowicz, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2024, at the age of 93. Carolyn was born May 1, 1931, in Portland, Maine. She was the beloved daughter of Stanislaus Peter Zdanowicz, originally from Dunilowicze Poland (now Belarus), and Thecla Niedzwieki of Svencionus, Poland (now Lithuania).

Carolyn graduated from Portland High School in 1949, where she was known for her academic excellence and vibrant personality. She was a member of the Junior Red Cross Council, French and Latin Forum, swimming softball, and tennis teams. After high school she went on to earn her diploma in nursing at Mercy Hospital, embarking on a lifetime of learning and service. Carolyn obtained a B.S. in nursing from Columbia University Teaching College in 1963 and a M.S. in nursing from Boston University in 1977. Her academic achievements culminated in her induction into Sigma Theta Tau, National Honor Society of Nursing, through the Theta Chapter at Boston University in 1991.

Throughout her illustrious career, Carolyn was a compassionate caregiver and dedicated educator. She began as a pediatric nurse at Mercy Hospital before serving as a complex care provider at Boston Veterans Medical Center. Her professional journey took her to various roles, including Nursing Supervisor at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center, New York City and faculty positions at institutions such as University of Southern Maine, St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing, St. Joseph’s College, University of Massachusetts Boston and Northeastern University, Boston.

Outside of her professional life, Carolyn cherished time with her family, particularly her many nieces and nephews whom she adored. She enjoyed keeping everyone up to date on the latest fashion trends and holistic/organic recipes. She had a great love and appreciation for the ocean and spent countless weekends at Pine Point Beach, walking the shoreline with her lifelong friend Tommy Joyce. A devout Catholic she found joy and solace in attending mass at St. Louise Church and Cathedral Church, especially during the holidays.

Carolyn is survived by her sister, Victoria Stanislava Patry, and her loving family, Carolyn Robinson (Donald), Joseph Wyse, Paul Wyse (Francois Germain), Ann Nash (Thomas); and grandnieces and nephews, Nicole Ruginski (Jamie), Katherine Kirk, Paul Kirk, Cole Wyse (Ashley), Nicholas Wyse, Katya Nash, Hillary Nash and Ellie Nash.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at St Joseph’s Nursing Home, Fall Brook Commons Nursing Home, and Hospice of Southern Maine for their exceptional care, compassion and dedication in ensuring Carolyn’s comfort in her final years.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Carolyn’s life will be held on Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland, with a burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to join in honoring a life well lived.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to

Hospice of Southern Maine

