CAPE ELIZABETH – Charlene Marie (Zech) Gleason, 80, of Cape Elizabeth, died peacefully Nov. 27, 2024, at Baysquare at Yarmouth with her family by her side. She was born May 11, 1944, in Chicago, Ill. Charlene was a graduate of Regina Dominican High School, Wilmette, Ill. and St. Mary-of-the-Woods, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind.

Charlene was predeceased by her husband and best friend, John S. Gleason III.

Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen Gleason Healy (Charles Craig) of Cumberland Foreside, sons John Gleason IV of Cape Elizabeth, and Timothy Gleason (Marcy) of Brunswick; as well as beloved grandchildren, Emily Healy and Seamus Healy.

Charlene was a guiding light for her family and helped them navigate through her love, staunch support, loyalty, and practical judgment. Charlene was very adaptable and loved to have fun. Although she grew up in a family of girls, she married into a family of six boys. She played touch football with her bothers-in-law, badminton in the backyard and penny poker when the power went out during snowstorms. After Charlene and Jack moved to Maine in 1977, they loved to spend time on the water, ski, canoe and hike with their children.

Charlene also loved children. She loved her own children Kate, John, and Timothy. A primary school teacher for a number of years, she also loved her students. Charlene began her teaching career at St. Philip the Apostle in Northfield, Ill. and ended her teaching career at Pond Cove Elementary School in Cape Elizabeth. When Jack and Charlene lived in Tiblisi, Ga. where Jack worked at the American Embassy, Charlene spent her time volunteering at an orphanage caring for infants. Charlene also helped raise her grandchildren Emily Healy and Seamus Healy. She took them to the beach, played endless games of cards, volunteered in their classrooms, made them do their homework, and taught them to pitch in at home.

Charlene is also survived by her sisters Kathleen Markey of Gurnee, Ill., and Mary Balster (Terry) of Greendale, Wis., her brothers-in law Daniel Gleason (Mary Kay) of Indianapolis, Ind., Richard Gleason (Mary) of Evanston, Ill., Thomas Gleason (Nicolette) of Atlanta, Ga., and her sister-in-law, Sandra Backovich Gleason of Berkeley, Calif.

She was also predeceased by her brothers-in-law Jeffrey Markey, David Gleason, and Martin Gleason.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at Saint Bartholomew Catholic Church, 8 Two Lights Rd., Cape Elizabeth. A private interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Charlene’s online tribute, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

