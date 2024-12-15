Gleason, Charlene Marie 80, of Cape Elizabeth, Nov. 27, in Yarmouth. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Jan. 11, Saint Bartholomew Catholic Church, Cape Elizabeth.
