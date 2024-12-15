FALMOUTH – Jeanette Eleanor (Kirkpatrick) Duvall, 86, died on Dec. 10, 2024, at home in Falmouth, Maine. Daughter of the late Thomas Kirkpatrick and Lilian (White) Kirkpatrick, Jeanette was born March 4, 1938 at Glover Memorial Hospital, Needham, Mass.

In the summer of 1955, Jeanette contracted polio and spent six months recovering in the Mass General Hospital, Boston, Mass. With the use of crutches and missing a year of school, Jeanette graduated from Needham High School in 1957. After graduating from high school, Jeanette attended Western College for Women (now part of Miami University) in Ohio, where she graduated cum laude in English in 1961 and was selected to appear in the 1960-61 Edition of Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. Jeanette returned to Needham to teach English from 1961 to 1963. In 1962, she married her high school sweetheart Harold (Harry) Duvall. They celebrated 62 years of marriage in June.

Jeanette became the President of the Frank Bell Needham Youth Hockey program in 1988 and was President for more than 20 years. Jeanette was inducted into the Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011. Jeanette along with husband Harry were awarded the Needham Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award in 2013 (honoring their history of selfless contribution and dedication to the Needham community).

Jeanette was a very active member of Christ Episcopal Church, Needham. She was a member of the Vestry, Delegate to Diocesan Convention, Parish 100 Year Anniversary Committee, Eucharistic Minister and much more. Jeanette loved attending the NCAA Frozen Four, the championship for college men’s ice hockey. She and her husband Harry attended 18 straight championships in various locations in the United States. Jeanette and Harry enjoyed many camping adventures earlier in their marriage, and more than 40 years at their island retreat, a piece of heaven on Vinalhaven Island, Maine.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Harold Duvall, are son Harold Duvall III of Falmouth, daughter Michele Duvall and husband Steve Conley of Falmouth, daughter Suzanne Harrison of Kirkwood, Mo., and son Donald Duvall and wife Corrina of Delmar, NY; grandchildren Kayla and Amber Rose, Joseph Harrison, and Dylan and Arielle Duvall; sister Beatrice Dagdigian of Needham, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family thanks the staff of Andwell Health Partners Home Hospice for the loving care that Jeanette received in home. The family also thanks the members of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Falmouth for all their support and care.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, Needham, Mass.

