WINTHROP – Marjorie (Ferland) Daley, 88, died peacefully at her home on Cobbosseecontee Lake on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

The daughter of Roland and Agnes (DeRoches) Ferland, Marge was born in Rumford on June 6, 1936. She attended Augusta schools and graduated from Cony in 1954.

Marge was a caring and thoughtful mother and grandparent and loved being together with family. A graduate of the University of Maine, Machias, she taught 1st Grade at Hussey School.

Marge enjoyed traveling with her husband, Charlie, during their 57 years of marriage. Winters in Carrabassett Valley and skiing were some of their favorite times. In later years, winters in Jupiter, Fla. with friends and family created many wonderful memories.

Marge was an avid tennis player and golfer. She played regularly until just a couple of years ago. She especially enjoyed playing Bridge, getting together with the ladies in the “lunch bunch,” and taking long walks with her dear friend, Dorothy Mathews.

Marge was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charles Daley; her brother, Robert Ferland and sister, Shirley Reynolds.

She is survived by her children, Michael Daley and his partner Nancy Bartlett, Mary Daley, and Stephen Daley; her grandchildren, Evan Lovely, Aaron Lovely and his wife Nicole, Joel Daley and his partner Emily Mooney; and Molly Daley Smith and her husband Zach Smith, and their son, Todd Michael. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Wasko of Jamestown, N.Y. and sister-in-law, Lorraine Ferland of Destin, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME 04330.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared by visiting http://www.plummerfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Good Shepherd Food Bank,

161 Mt. Vernon Ave.,

Augusta, ME 04330

Copy the Story Link