PORTLAND – He Gave and He Delivered. Paul Marshall Knight, of Portland, was born on March 6, 1947 to Louise Easton Knight and Ernest Harmon Knight of Assinipi, Mass. and died Dec. 4, 2024, at the age of 77, in Portland.

Paul graduated from Gould Academy, Bethal, in 1965 and Northeastern University in 1970, where he was a member of the crew team and earned a degree in business.

He liked to say he didn’t have to worry about a first job because he knew he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in communications while stationed at Fort Huachuca, Ariz. then U-Tapao airbase in Thailand.

With an affable and friendly disposition, Paul rose to become the New England regional manager for SoFro Fabrics. A reorganization led him to try a career in real estate. During tough times, Paul delivered the early morning newspaper. He landed a job with L.L.Bean in their customer service center. Following early retirement from Bean’s, he converted a part time job with the U.S. Postal Service to being a full-time rural route carrier for 20 years until his retirement in 2017.

A lifelong bachelor, Paul was dutiful and loyal and always ready to lend a hand. He cared for his father at home in his 90s and organized a 100th Birthday celebration. The two rode high wheel bicycles with the Wheelmen at Owls Head Museum for many years. Paul remembered and put serious thought into finding the right gift for special occasions. He had a tradition of doing cemetery maintenance for family plots.

Paul was a hero for being a prolific Red Cross platelet doner. He gave 659 units over the years.

He was an avid patron of art, cultural, historical and scientific institutions and was a season ticket holder and supporter of four theater companies. An adorable curmudgeon with an irreverent sense of humor, he was a proud winner of the Halloween costume contest at the Nickelodeon movie theater drawing both applause and boos for his portrayal of Harvey Weinstein receiving an academy award.

Paul embodied Yankee frugality, but was generous with others. He enjoyed reading the Portland Press Herald each morning and could often be found walking along Back Cove.

Survived by nephews Eric David Knight and Christopher Easton Knight; sisters-in-law Carol Eckhardt Knight and Krystyna Z. Knight; cousins Louise Hartly Lester, John Kreuner, Alice (Leesa) Easton, Pamela (Pebble) Easton Flynn, John A. Easton Jr.; his Maine Coon Cat, Huggy Bear; and extended family. He will be missed.

Predeceased by mother, Louise Easton Knight; brother, Dr. David Harmon Knight and father, Ernest Harmon Knight.

A private service will be held in the spring. The family encourages donations to the Red Cross.

