POWNAL – William “Bill” Richard Martens lived a long and active life. He was born in 1934 in the German enclave of College Point, N.Y., to William and Teresa Martens, following sister, Carolyn.

As a young teenager, Bill began attending Blair Academy, an all-boys boarding school in New Jersey. Bill credited his teachers at Blair for providing him with the academic foundation on which his later success was built. After Blair, Bill attended and graduated from Bucknell University. He had a great love for his country and was proud of his U.S. military service, where, upon his retirement, he attained the rank of Captain. Bill married in 1956 and fathered a son, Bill Jr., and a daughter, Melissa. He began working as a salesman in the family paint manufacturing business.

Bill met Susan on a windjammer cruise in Midcoast Maine. Bill and Susan were married in 1975 and lived together in an apartment on top of the Chilton Paint factory in College Point, N.Y. for seven years. When they moved to Maine in 1982, Bill shifted his business from paint to furniture. From a small storefront on Exchange Street in Portland, Bill expanded what is now known as Chilton Furniture by purchasing and renovating a farmhouse on Lower Main Street in Freeport and building a showroom on Payne Road in Scarborough. Bill and Susan had two daughters, Jessica and Kate.

Throughout Bill’s life, his love of hunting and fly fishing garnered important friendships and brought about a balance between work and play. He nurtured these interests from a young age, spending a significant amount of his summers in the woods of Vermont and northern Maine. Bill was a passionate fly fisherman, pursuing numerous species of game fish with a particular love of Atlantic Salmon fishing. His enthusiasm for outdoor pursuits led him to locations as diverse as the Atlantic provinces of Canada, Central America, the Florida Keys, Alaska, Argentina, the western United States, Iceland, Ireland and the UK. Memberships in Cherry Run Lodge and Texas-Blockhouse Fish and Game Club, both in Pennsylvania, as well as Megantic Fish and Game Club in Maine, provided many decades of sport and companionship. He also hunted, fished, and raised English Setters on the property surrounding the 19th-century farmhouse in rural Maine that he and Susan restored and expanded over the years. A voracious reader, Bill spent many happy hours paging through books on topics ranging from American History to biographies to travel and sports writing and fiction.

Bill was a social and gregarious man, but he was also a spiritual one. He was active in his church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick, and served on the boards of numerous charitable organizations, including St. Mary’s Hospital for Children in Bayside, N.Y., and Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program in Brunswick.

Surviving family members include his wife, Susan; son, Bill Jr. (Melissa), daughter, Missy, daughter, Jessica (Patrick), daughter, Kate (Mark); grandchildren Allison (Patrick), Elizabeth (Jack), Mary Ann, Ana, Liam, Isla, George, Louis; and great-grandchildren, Macaulay, Novah, Mikey, Will and Addie.

Bill achieved so much in his life, but it was the relationships with his friends and family members that proved to be the most meaningful to him. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a man with many facets: a gift for entrepreneurship and a gift for stewardship; a love of travel and a love of home; a great sense of humor and a great sense of purpose. Bill led a rich life and died a peaceful death at home, surrounded by his wife and adult children.

A memorial service, celebrating his life, will be held in the spring.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.Brackettfh.com.

