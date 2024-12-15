Never underestimate the power of a toy in the hands of a child.

That’s a message repeated in notes to the Press Herald Toy Fund from adults who remember the impact of gifts they received many years ago thanks to the newspaper readers who have kept the charity going for 75 years. The notes are usually attached to their own donations to the Toy Fund in hopes of paying it forward to other children.

Families seeking help often have many needs and also are getting support just to keep a roof over their heads and food on their tables. Assistance programs like food stamps or General Assistance help with those critical needs, although they don’t buy toys and books for children experiencing hard times.

That’s where the Toy Fund comes in.

And, as the parents who apply for help are well aware, a simple toy or book has the power to change the world for a child, even if for a short time, and create memories that last forever.

A woman in her mid-70s wrote about how her mother turned to the Toy Fund many decades ago when it was called the Bruce Roberts Fund.

Advertisement

Every year, her mother would get different toys and the family would celebrate just like other families did. “It was a blessing.

“She took care of us wonderfully all by herself. But at Christmas time, if it wasn’t for Bruce Roberts, we would have had nothing,” she said.

The woman especially remembers one gift she unwrapped when she was about 5 years old.

“I got a baby doll. And then I got a pocketbook that had a little baby bottle in it and a little cloth for washing the baby,” she said. “It was wonderful.”

This year, the Toy Fund received a donation from Brian Huynh with a note:

“Thank you for all the gifts when I was a child. Forever grateful for all those memories growing up.”

Advertisement

Huynh, now 35 and living in Texas, said he was one of the generations of Maine children to receive gifts from the Toy Fund and one of a smaller number who knew where the toys actually came from.

“When my brother and I grew up in South Portland, our family didn’t really have means for extra expenses around the holidays but my parents have told us they didn’t want us to feel left out. The Bruce Roberts fund, I believe it was known as back then, helped for at least three years that I could remember and we were grateful.

“My brother and I remember one year each getting a green and a black basketball. We thought it was cute to be different given that the basketballs are typically orange.

Another year we received board games and one was a mini chess set. We had never played chess. It was so fun to learn that by middle school we joined the chess club over at Memorial School in South Portland.”

Huynh also had a message for all his fellow donors:

“Thank you for keeping this program going for all those who, like us, are forever grateful for the gifts and memories you provide. Wishing you a wonderful end and start to the year!”

Advertisement

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In memory of Chris Foley from Joe, Donna, Patrick and Jacqueline, Donna Young $105.52

Claire Metayer, (anonymous) $52.91

In memory of Bob Anderson, Michael DeLuca, (anonymous) $105.52

On behalf of our grandchildren, Charlotte, Alexander, Cecilia, Jack, Sam and Beau. The Reid’s, David and Suzanne Reid $126.56

From Molly and Finn Snow, Susanne MacArthur $210.73

Advertisement

Sonia and Quentin Tonelli (anonymous) $105.52

Jens Jorgensen Jens Jorgensen $105.52

Carol and Jack Flynn, John Flynn $105.52

For our grandchildren: Alanna, Peter, Sam, Jordan, Noah, Lara, Maria, Ethan, Dara, Finn, Oliver, James and Meriwether, William and Mary Jean Holt $325.00

Edward and Margaret Copelin (anonymous) $100.00

In honor of my parents, who loved Christmas, Bev Bridges $50.00

Advertisement

In loving memory of Julie Haggerty and Linda Thomes Janice and Roger Merrow $100.00

In memory of my mom, Ruth Hamm, who donated every year. Also, my dog, Molly. Mary Turner $100.00

Merry Christmas, Bob, Jan and Cooper Ferguson $100.00

Anita Haskell $50.00

Merry Christmas to Maine children, From Maryann and Jack $100.00

Elsa-Marie and Edward Cook (anonymous) $100.00

Advertisement

Sonia Hale $150.00

Leon and Paula Cooper $100.00

Consolidated Home Improvements Inc. $50.00

In loving memory of Scott, from Lyndsay, Mary and Eric Pettengill $30.00

In honor of my grandkids, Brandon, Connor, Samantha and Trevor, Susan Lindsay $100.00

For all the children to wake up to the magic of Christmas, Richard and Nancy Spencer $100.00

Advertisement

In memory of all the wonderful dogs we’ve had, Dianne and Leonard Cirelli $100.00

In memory of Jeanne Mayberry, a true Christmas angel, Glen Mayberry $100.00

In memory of my wife, Sharon, and our daughter Krista, both of whom loved Christmas. And, me. Kenneth Wing $100.00

In loving memory of Larry and Darlene Holston, from the Cairns Family, Deborah and Allen Cairns $100.00

For Johnny, Kimmy and Elizabeth, Denise and John Palmer $300.00

Marcia Blake $50.00

Advertisement

Linda Freedman $100.00

In memory of Irene Kendall and Bob Gagnon, RJ and Margaret Kendall $100.00

For the children to have toys for Christmas! Love, the Joys, Wilfred and Wendy Joy $25.00

Happy holidays and peace, Judy and David Kelly $300.00

Thomas and Mary Emerson $100.00

Ellen Steinbart and Dan Possumato $50.00

Advertisement

Laraine and Walter Lach $50.00

Alvinia and Brian Williams $50.00

Charlie and Ann Garland $200.00

Anne and Dennis O’Donovan $150.00

Robert Lemieux $100.00

In memory of our dear brother, Gary, Robert and Janine Cook $25.00

Advertisement

In memory of my sister, Dr. Debi Cooper Harding Welch, who always made Christmas extra special for everyone in the family, Craig Cooper $250.00

In memory of John, Alice and Helen Flaherty, Alicia Flaherty $30.00

Elizabeth Rennie (anonymous) $200.00

Anonymous $1,000.00

In honor of Blanche and Gerry, with a grateful heart, Janet Page $50.00

All children should be able to feel joy, at least at this time of year. Meg Balassone $250.00

Advertisement

Georgia Hurtubise $100.00

Merry Christmas, Everest, Mackenzie and Cameron Freeman!! Linda and Maxwell Freeman $200.00

In memory of Joe, Lois, Walt and Ella, Ron and Tari Joyce $250.00

Robert Tweedie $75.00

Catherine St. Pierre (anonymous) $75.00

Siri Beckman $20.00

Advertisement

Mary Collins $100.00

In loving memory of my husband, Earl, who absolutely loved Christmas! Stasia Goodwin $100.00

In memory of Ann Waterhouse Rudolph Naples (anonymous) $50.00

TOTAL TO DATE: $91,694.71

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

Copy the Story Link