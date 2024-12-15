A Windham man is facing charges after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-95 in Falmouth and colliding head-on with another vehicle driven by a pregnant woman.

Maine State Police responded to the crash Saturday night near mile marker 53. A vehicle traveling southbound was struck by the wrong-way driver going northbound in the southbound lane, state police said in a release.

The driver of the southbound car, a pregnant woman, and her passenger were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. They sustained minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was identified as Stephan Adams, 30, of Windham. Adams was injured in the crash, and was transported to the hospital for treatment, state police said. He is facing charges of operating under the influence and driving to endanger.

