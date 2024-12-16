During this season of giving, it’s important to stop and reflect on those in our community who give of themselves to lift up those around them.

There are countless volunteers who don’t ask for anything in return. They just give selflessly of their time, resources, and energy to make a difference. Throughout York County, we are blessed to have many amazing individuals and groups using their unique skills, talent, and passions for causes they wholeheartedly believe in.

One of my favorite parts of being your county commissioner is the opportunity to recognize the unsung heroes among us. This year, York County Commissioners recognized 18 individuals and groups with a Spirit of America award based on their municipal nominations. In our commission district, we had five recipients. Here is a little information about each of them.

Ernie Merritt of Saco is a cane maker. A very talented cane maker at that. He has crafted at least 100 hand carved canes. The best part? Ernie gives them away to those who could use them the most. He also donates them for the City of Saco to bestow to the oldest Saco resident as the Boston Post Cane. Ernie serves as facilitator of the Southern Maine Chronic Pain Support Group.

The Old Orchard Beach Call Firefighters and Fire Police have been proudly carrying on a legacy of public service dating back to the late 1800s. These dedicated men and women provide crucial support to Career Firefighters, responding to emergencies with skill, bravery, and selflessness. Their tireless efforts, often performed under challenging conditions, demonstrate their commitment to keeping our community safe.

Hollis Conservation Commission does a lot. Too much to list everything, but there are a few worthy mentions. The commission sponsors a clean-up day for picking up trash and bottles along roadsides, they have developed young naturalist packs for local libraries to be checked out to individuals to evaluate their findings while walking local trails, and have been working on establishing a new trail on the Indian Cellar Preserve. We are thankful for individuals like Madison Moody, Catherine Hewitt, John Mattor, Joanne Toone, Doris Luther, Lee Klarman, Ruth Leavitt, and Sarah Sorenson for dedicating their time to the group.

Hollis resident Charles “Chip” Currier is currently Hollis Parks & Recreation’s assistant director and has been an active member of the department for the past several years. As a volunteer, he has spent time assisting with sports, special events, and the yearly Hollis Community Day celebration. Over the past year, Chip has devoted his time to the Hollis Parks and Recreation Department’s Before and After Care Program for school-aged children. His ideas for events and themes are inspired by his past experience as a participant in the Parks and Recreation Programs when he was a child.

Aging In Buxton is an incredible group that works to provide the necessities for our local residents to remain in their own homes as they age. The group just celebrated their 1 year of officially having the distinction of being an AARP Age-Friendly Community. It’s a cause I know all too well as a former board member of Age Friendly Saco, which is a similarly structured organization. Everyone deserves to age comfortably in place, in the most natural setting possible. Groups like this make it possible.

Our communities are made better because of their dedication and commitment to service. Volunteering fuels hope, provides for those less fortunate, and fosters a strong sense of community spirit. If you have an opportunity to get involved, please consider how your impact will have a ripple effect on others and how your efforts will make our collective futures a bright one.

Justin Chenette is the County Commissioner for Saco, OOB, Hollis, & Buxton and is a former State Senator. He serves on the Southern Maine Planning & Development Commission, Maine Right to Know Advisory Committee, and provides college scholarships through his foundation. Justin works as a communications & public relations professional and is the author of “The Great Whoopie Pie Debate: A Kids’ Guide to the Maine Legislature.” Get county updates at CommissionerChenette.com and email him at jchenette@yorkcountymaine.gov.

