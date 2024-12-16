"The Cuckolds Light" by Heather Malone and Joshua Paashaus won the 2024 Boothbay Harbor Gingerbread Spectacular Most Spectacular award. The annual event took place at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House from Dec. 13-15. Laura Sitterly / The Times Record

After three days of confectionary magic — cookie castles, cabins, windmills and lighthouses — the winners of this year’s Boothbay Harbor Gingerbread Spectacular are in. 

• Most Spectacular – “The Cuckolds Light” by Heather Malone and Joshua Paashaus. 

• Best Traditional Gingerbread House Design – by Terry and Ray Paetzold. 

• Most Creative – “S’more Mushrooms” by Kat Treichel and Tashi Simpson. 

• Best Holiday Spirit – “UTR CAOS” by M.J. and Corinne Poitras. 

• Best Design Inspired by Book or Film – “Charlie Bucket’s House” by Susan Brackett and Bob Eisele. 

Advertisement

• Best Representation of a Local Landmark – “East Boothbay General Store” by residents of the Boothbay Shores Association.

• Most Heartwarming Home (we want to move in!) – “Woodsman’s Cottage” by Noel Twigg and Areth Foster-Webster. 

• Best Youth Entry – “Sugarloaf” by Polly Nadeau-Miller. 

• Best Landscaping – “Christmas Tree Farm” by Katrina Dunsmore. 

• Most Hilarious – “Ho Ho Ho” by Kathie Stephenson.

• Most Obsessive Compulsive (really, best attention to detail!) – “The Elves Inn” by Carla Warren.

Related

Gingerbread Spectacular opens Friday at Boothbay Harbor Opera House

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
boothbay harbor maine, christmas 2024, Christmas Fairs 2024, craft fairs 2024, Holidays, Times Record, Times Record News

Related Stories
Latest Articles