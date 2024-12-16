After three days of confectionary magic — cookie castles, cabins, windmills and lighthouses — the winners of this year’s Boothbay Harbor Gingerbread Spectacular are in.

• Most Spectacular – “The Cuckolds Light” by Heather Malone and Joshua Paashaus.

• Best Traditional Gingerbread House Design – by Terry and Ray Paetzold.

• Most Creative – “S’more Mushrooms” by Kat Treichel and Tashi Simpson.

• Best Holiday Spirit – “UTR CAOS” by M.J. and Corinne Poitras.

• Best Design Inspired by Book or Film – “Charlie Bucket’s House” by Susan Brackett and Bob Eisele.

• Best Representation of a Local Landmark – “East Boothbay General Store” by residents of the Boothbay Shores Association.

• Most Heartwarming Home (we want to move in!) – “Woodsman’s Cottage” by Noel Twigg and Areth Foster-Webster.

• Best Youth Entry – “Sugarloaf” by Polly Nadeau-Miller.

• Best Landscaping – “Christmas Tree Farm” by Katrina Dunsmore.

• Most Hilarious – “Ho Ho Ho” by Kathie Stephenson.

• Most Obsessive Compulsive (really, best attention to detail!) – “The Elves Inn” by Carla Warren.

