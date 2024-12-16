Decades before the genre “dream pop” was even named, California girl group The Paris Sisters (siblings Priscilla, Albeth and Sherrell) made a splash with the dreamy 1961 hit “I Love How You Love Me.”

Portland singer Lynda Mandolyn just released a cover of the song, to honor her late friend Justine Covalt, who died unexpectedly last year at the age of 59.

Covalt was a close friend of Mandolyn’s and the owner of Red on Red Records in Boston. She was also a musician.

“Justine really connected with everyone and brought together a huge community of music that is sorely missed to this day,” said Mandolyn. “She lifted everyone up and kept us working during the pandemic.”

Mandolyn said that she and Covalt had talked about wanting to record “I Love How You Love Me” as a duet, but the project never came together. After Covalt died, Mandolyn knew there was only one course of action. “Months after her passing, the message grew louder to me to get people together to see this through and honor her with our version.”

Mandolyn did just that with Portland-based musicians. “I Love How You Love Me” features Jessica Smith on drums, Kate Bee on synth, Seana Carmody guitar and vocals and Serge Vladimiroff on bass.

“I felt like levitating after I heard the final mix, there was so much love in that room for Justine,” said Mandolyn.

Mandolyn and Covalt shared a love for ’60s girl groups, David Lynch films and his TV show “Twin Peaks” and their Angelo Badalementi-composed scores. All of this informed the approach to “I Love How You Love Me.”

The Paris Sisters reached the No. 9 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1961 with “I Love How You Love Me,” which was written by Barry Mann and Larry Kolber. Featuring strings, a spoken word interlude, and a sound that’s like a cotton candy cloud, “I Love How You Love Me” is apple pie sweet and deliciously slow. “I love how your eyes close, whenever you kiss me/And when I’m away from you, I love how you miss me,” croons Priscilla.

Mandolyn turned the song on its ear.

Her version starts with a pronounced drum beat and then comes the fuzzy guitars as she starts to sing.

Mandolyn stays true to the cadence of the song, but otherwise makes it her own. Bee’s synths are woven throughout it and Vladimiroff’s bass line is like an anchor. This new version recognizes the good bones of its predecessor, while also infusing it with hints of ’90s alternative rock. It doesn’t just work, it slays.

Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Mandolyn has called Maine home for many years. Along with her solo work, her current bands are Tiger Bomb and Crystal Canyon.

“I Love How You Love Me” is on streaming platforms everywhere.

The Red Eye Flight Crew is a nine-member local supergroup of musicians, including guitarist Max Cantlin, trumpet player Emma Stanley and singer Gina Alibrio.

This band knows how to party, and how to cause an earthquake on the dance floor with their hot takes on soul, funk, R&B and pop tunes.

Alibrio, with her shake-the-rafters vocals, knows how to work the room, and the band always follows suit by putting on a dynamic show that never lets up.

On Saturday night, The Red Eye Flight Crew will get us all primed for the holidays with a show they’re calling Christmas Vacation Pregame.

“The show will be a mixture of choice holiday tunes and other songs we love,” said Cantlin. “You might hear some classic songs as done or inspired by Khrungbin, Donny Hathaway and California Honey Drops.”

Keep your fingers crossed the band plays Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which they’ve played during previous holiday shows.

Fans can also expect to hear holiday tunes by Vulpeck, Stevie Wonder and The Waitresses, among several others.

“Christmas Wrapping”, a 1981 track by The Waitresses, is a holiday staple for many. The band’s singer, Patty Donahue, died in 1996 at the age of 40. But the song, with its tongue-in-cheek account of looking back on a year-long pursuit of a crush, is eternal. The song is also packed with horns, a bouncy beat and a slapping bass line.

“So on with the boots

Back out in the snow

To the only all night grocery

When what to my wondering eyes should appear

In the line is that guy I’ve been chasing all year”

The Red Eye Flight Crew Christmas Vacation Pregame

9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $20 in advance, $25 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

