The Duke University men’s basketball team won its fourth straight game with a 72-46 victory over Incarnate Word, and this week will compete against George Mason and Georgia Tech.

Here’s a look back and what lies ahead for Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils:

Last week

The Blue Devils played just one game last week, routing the Cardinals out of the Southland Conference. Flagg, a Newport native, scored six points on 2-of-8 shooting, but grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in 22 minutes.

Through 10 games, Flagg leads Duke in scoring at 15.9 points per game, and also leads in rebounding (9.0), assists (3.6), blocks (1.4) and field goal percentage (42.9).

The week ahead

Advertisement

Tuesday

Opponent: George Mason

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Noteworthy: The Patriots are 7-3 this season, but dropped their only game against top-25 competition when they fell to Marquette, 82-63, on Nov. 8.

Darius Maddox leads the team in scoring at 14.9 points per game, while Jalen Haynes (11.6), Giovanni Emejuru (10.4) and Brayden O’Connor (10.1) are also in double figures.

Saturday

Opponent: at Georgia Tech

Time: Noon

TV: ACC Network

Noteworthy: Formerly a powerful program, Georgia Tech has made only one NCAA tournament appearance (2021) since 2010. The Yellow Jackets (4-6) are off to a slow start, losing three straight games coming into the week.

Lance Terry’s 15.6 points per game lead the team, while Baye Ndongo has averaged 12.5 while pulling down a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game.

Copy the Story Link