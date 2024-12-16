On Dec. 9 the Cumberland Town Council authorized Town Manager Matt Sturgis to sign a grant application to Efficiency Maine for installing electric vehicle charging stations.

The town is working with ReVision Energy, which would install the chargers, to submit the application to the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program, funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

The project proposes setting up charging stations – two docks with two heads each – at the Prince Memorial Library, resulting in four parking spaces equipped with EV charging capabilities. The total cost of the project falls just below $100,000, and if approved by the town, is anticipated to be completed next summer. The grant would cover $40,000 of the cost and potential tax credits would offer another roughly $30,000, requiring the town to pay the remaining $30,000 in fiscal year 2026.

“This is a great opportunity for us. The thought is by having these charging stations in the town center, it is in a high traffic location (with) high visibility … and is also consistent with the town’s Climate Action Plan,” said Sturgis. He further stated that the library presents the best area to begin testing EV stations because, along with its central location, it is already equipped with power capabilities.

The project outlines that the cost of charging would fall to the consumer, starting at 35 cents per kilowatt hour and can be adjusted by the town to ensure their profit margins within the project stay consistent with the expected higher electricity prices from the state.

In response to questioning about the expected profit against installation cost, Sturgis said the charging stations will be an initial small stream of income for the town but may pay for themselves in the long run, depending on usage. The proposed chargers at the library will be the town’s “first foray” into EV charging infrastructure, he said, which will inform potential secondary installations at other areas, such as the Twin Brooks Recreation Area.

The council also discussed the best use of the town’s money in regards to the ratio of charging stations and their energy capabilities, debating if the proposed Level II chargers are the most appropriate hardware. According to ReVision Energy, Level I, II and III chargers differ through voltage capacity and whether they offer an alternate or direct current of electricity. The company outlines that the respective tiers bring an EV battery to full charge in one day; four to seven hours; and one hour, respectively.

The members deferred to Councilor Andrew Magoun to explain the appropriate applications for each degree of EV charger. He described that while Level III charging capacity is attractive, it is “significantly more expensive” to install. He said that since Level II chargers are much more financially practical for the town to install but operate at a slower rate, a successful charging location hinges not just on centrality but also places where people will spend multiple hours.

Councilor Robert Vail said he supported applying for the grant and the project itself, but “did not like the ($30,000) piece of it,” prompting a general concern from the council about how paying for charging stations would fit into a tight budget. Despite apprehension spurred by financial constraints, the Town Council moved to authorize Sturgis to apply for the grant, citing that the grant is not binding and the proposed EV stations will ultimately pass through a future budget process for final approval.

