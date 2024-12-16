It only takes a few moments on TikTok or Instagram to become a fan of Midcoaster Meredith Steele, who uses the handle @babiesofsteele.

This is because her takes on motherhood (Steele has two children), body positivity, friendship, home decorating, self love and several other topics are all compelling, for several reasons.

First off, Steele’s clips are often hilarious, quick bursts of tongue-in-cheek wisdom, observations, life hacks and yes, even commentary about Taylor Swift.

Steele also brings something else to the table, and that’s a sense of hope to anyone struggling with mental health. In a post shared earlier this year, Steele candidly speaks about wanting to take her own life when she was 17 and how she was able to not given into those dark thoughts.

One of the best types of clips that Steele shares are the ones tied to her Venmo challenges. Steele crowdsources donations and then offers gigantic tips to restaurant servers across the state.

In one clip, Steele visited the Augusta House of Pancakes where she gifted her server a $1,000 tip. The server, a woman, was stunned and offered Steele a big hug.

She also uses some of the funds from these donations to raise money for local causes including The Pine Tree Camp, Maine’s chapter of the Maine Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Equality Maine and the Travis Mills Foundation.

Steele started using TikTok during the initial part of the pandemic. “What started as funny venting videos for my real life friends during shutdown has morphed into much more,” said Steele in an email.

