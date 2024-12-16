Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will be taking the stage this summer at Thompson’s Point in Portland, and fans can expect an electrifying night of funk and jazz.

The show on July 18 features support from JJ Grey & Mofro and Dumpstaphunk.

Shorty (real name Troy Andrews) has been playing the trombone since childhood and also sings. He made his stage debut at Jazz Fest in New Orleans when he was 4 years old, performing with Bo Diddley.

He’s released five albums since 2010, including “Lifted” in 2022. Shorty, a Grammy winner, has performed at the awards show six times and played at the White House in 2012.

He is set to perform during the Super Bowl LIX pregame in his home city of New Orleans on Feb. 9.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue tickets are $52.50 in advance (free for ages 3 and under). Get them at statetheatreportland.com.

