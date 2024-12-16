It’s time for Tolkien fans to gear up as a hobbit-themed café is set to open this January in Brunswick.

Inspired by the J.R.R. Tolkien “The Lord of the Rings” series — a set of books and movies that follow the epic adventure set in the fantasy realm known as Middle-earth — a café named Elevenses will open on Jan. 11, 2025, on Brunswick’s Maine Street. The new joint will bring in a menu and experience that harkens back to the popular franchise. Elevenses is a mid-morning snack taken very seriously by hobbits.

“It’s very beloved by people, because it is such an enjoyable thing to maybe experience one time — or just a few times — when you’re reading [‘The Lord of the Rings’]. I mean, it’s like a quintessential fantasy book that really sets the tone and allowed other books to come into existence,” said co-owner Nicole Juntura of the series. “So, the pressure is high to make sure that we’re treating it, I guess, very reverently.”

Juntura said that she and her husband and business partner, Chris, started talking about opening a café last winter when she posed the idea of a “The Lord of The Rings”-themed café. She said that she had grown up with the movies and the text, joking that she also had an English degree to put to good use but in a fun way.

“People will very quickly understand, like, the winks and the nods to the text,” she said, noting that the menu will feature food and items that are common in the average hobbit’s voracious diet. ” … We’re trying to make it really fun and feel like this timeless thing.”

For instance, the menu will feature a tequila-based cocktail called “Fool of a Took.” In the series, Gandalf the wizard calls hobbit Pippin Took a “fool of a Took” for accidently waking the dangerous orcs and trolls as they journey through the Mines of Moria. There will also be foods made popular in Britain, Tolkien’s homeland and final resting place, such as plenty of tea and a full English breakfast.

The Junturas decided to walk a fine line between going full-out fantasy and creating space for those uninitiated to the Tolkien world of hobbits, wizards and elves. The goal, she said, is to not make the space feel like a set from the movies, which were largely produced in the lush landscapes of New Zealand, though she said to expect earthy, woodsy features like mushrooms in the space. It will be niche but not overly esoteric.

“I just think, like, ‘Lord of the Rings’ as a series is pretty daunting, and so a lot of people haven’t maybe read it all the way through,” Juntura said. ” … I’m trying really hard to give little Easter eggs to people who maybe are very, very familiar with the text.”

Though she and Chris are currently based in Wiscasset, Juntura said they seized the opportunity to set up a business in Brunswick as they see the Midcoast town as a central hub for the region. The original opening for the café was set for the summer; however, things were delayed as renovations stretched on in the hosting space.

Juntura also hopes to bring in that coveted third space — a location away from work and home — for people to hang out, socialize or have some alone time. She also noted that once the café is up and running, she would be open to doing literary-related events and perhaps some cosplay for the hardcore fans.

“We pay attention to what we would like to see and what other people would like as well,” Juntura said. ” … We think we can add to the scene and, hopefully, give it something that’s fun.”

The café will open at 50 Maine St. on Jan. 11, though Juntura noted that they aim to finalize hiring for various positions by the end of this month.

Those interested in a job at the café can email a resume to contact@elevenses.com.

