It’s often debated when it is appropriate time to start celebrating holidays, official or unofficial.

Halloween decorations appear in the stores in August. Christmas lights often go up in November, and some stay up year round (cringe). There is one tradition that’s never out of season. It’s always appropriate to give thanks, particularly if you are given the privilege of hunting on someone else’s property. Still, with the deer season recently ending and the season of giving upon us, this might be the perfect time to do just that.

More than 90% of forested land in Maine is privately owned. That means there’s a good chance you probably hunt on someone’s land. Fortunately, Maine has a long-standing tradition of implied consent and many landowners generously allow public access to their property. They ask for little in return, except that hunters behave responsibly. Unfortunately, many hunters take that privilege for granted.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (IFW) Landowner Relations Program, “Maine operates under an implied permission structure, meaning that if land is not posted, it is legal to use the land.” However, visitors are strongly encouraged to always ask permission. Landowners are more comfortable about allowing access to their land if they know who’s accessing it. Besides, they may be able to offer helpful information about where to find game, and will certainly appreciate you being an extra set of eyes and ears to potentially inappropriate activities.

Landowners will be even more accommodating to those who show their appreciation. Even a small gesture – a thank-you card, a phone call or a quick visit – can make a difference. If you want to do more, IFW has an Outdoor Partner Program (OPP), which provides funding to protect public access to private land. An online donation helps support the program, providing enhanced law enforcement, signage, investigation equipment and educational programming.

Better yet, consider a gift for those who grant access. If you were successful in your efforts, some properly prepared game might be welcome. Always ask first as they may not be interested. In that case, consider alternatives like baked goods or craft items. The more you get to know the landowner, the better you can judge what will be most welcome.

A little time and effort might be well received. The OPP sponsors a Landowner Appreciation and Clean Up Day each September. If you missed it, hold your own. Maybe the landowner needs a little help around the farm or the woodlot mending fences, storing hay or bucking firewood. A few hours of labor is well worth many more for hunting.

We tend to get busy and distracted this time of year so if you miss your chance during the holiday season don’t fret. There’s always next year, which begins in just a couple weeks. Remember, it’s always the right season to thank a landowner.

Bob Humphrey is a freelance writer and Registered Maine Guide who lives in Pownal. He can be reached at: bob@bobhumphrey.com

