The recent interview of President Trump was intended to strike fear and paralysis into those who oppose his autocratic intentions. His plans for imprisoning political foes and civil servants who did nothing but follow their convictions and responsibilities, his goal of deporting millions of law-abiding immigrants, his intention to end birthright citizenship, his contempt for science-based health programs, including vaccinations – all are terrifying.

But they are also impossible to achieve. The citizenship of anyone born here is constitutionally grounded and cannot be tossed aside. States retain their own powers to set policies and resist overreaching by Washington.

Our federal courts remain overwhelmingly peopled by judges who respect the rule of law. Even Congress, ever mindful of looming elections, is more likely to follow the will of the people than that of Donald Trump. The genius of American government is that it is more than the person who occupies the White House.

This is not the first time our country has been in crisis. History shows that Americans have the wisdom to resist and prevail. By the 2026 mid-term elections, people will know that Trump is spouting empty threats that are bad for the country. Tariffs will spike inflation. Unchecked diseases – old and new – will run rampant. The greed of Trump appointees will become evident.

So, do not despair. Let’s get off the couch and start to work for change, always moving toward justice.

Janice Cooper

Former Maine House Representative, 2012-2020

Yarmouth

