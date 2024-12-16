I am a retired teacher and clam digger. Ever since 1983, I have been outraged by the grossly unfair Windfall Elimination Act.

Maine is one of 27 states in which our Social Security benefits are reduced by 40% if someone is a retired teacher or some other public service employee. H.R. 82, which would repeal this provision, has finally passed the House and has moved to the Senate. Those who are concerned about this injustice should please email or write Sens. Collins and King.

Pete Hope

Pemaquid

