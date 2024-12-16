I am a retired teacher and clam digger. Ever since 1983, I have been outraged by the grossly unfair Windfall Elimination Act.
Maine is one of 27 states in which our Social Security benefits are reduced by 40% if someone is a retired teacher or some other public service employee. H.R. 82, which would repeal this provision, has finally passed the House and has moved to the Senate. Those who are concerned about this injustice should please email or write Sens. Collins and King.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.