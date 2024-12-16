Topsham letter writer Raymond West, who declared that the president-elect is “Portland’s enemy” (“Portland, beware President Trump,” Dec. 9), is no doubt correct. During his last term in office he proved to be an enemy of the values that communities like Portland hold dear: diversity, public good and democratic ideals.
As for his suggestion that Portland voters, who voted decisively for Harris, are “out of touch,” I’d like to share a little math. The president-elect got 77.2 million votes to Harris’ 74.9. Total registered voters is 245 million in the U.S. The president-elect not only won this election with one of the slimmest margins in history, he did it by convincing only 3 out of 10 voters. Winning 30% of the vote earned him the presidency, but outside of Fox News and Musk math, this is no mandate.
West is correct in that the president-elect may be an enemy to Portland and many other cities across the U.S., as he was in his last term, devastating the economy and contributing to a million deaths with his incompetency during the pandemic. Nothing suggests we can expect better this time around. To say the Portland voters missed the mark, when they, like so many registered voters in the U.S., didn’t vote for the president-elect is, well, just completely out of touch. Let’s hope West is still smiling in four years.
Steve Kelley
Kennebunk
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.