Topsham letter writer Raymond West, who declared that the president-elect is “Portland’s enemy” (“Portland, beware President Trump,” Dec. 9), is no doubt correct. During his last term in office he proved to be an enemy of the values that communities like Portland hold dear: diversity, public good and democratic ideals.

As for his suggestion that Portland voters, who voted decisively for Harris, are “out of touch,” I’d like to share a little math. The president-elect got 77.2 million votes to Harris’ 74.9. Total registered voters is 245 million in the U.S. The president-elect not only won this election with one of the slimmest margins in history, he did it by convincing only 3 out of 10 voters. Winning 30% of the vote earned him the presidency, but outside of Fox News and Musk math, this is no mandate.

West is correct in that the president-elect may be an enemy to Portland and many other cities across the U.S., as he was in his last term, devastating the economy and contributing to a million deaths with his incompetency during the pandemic. Nothing suggests we can expect better this time around. To say the Portland voters missed the mark, when they, like so many registered voters in the U.S., didn’t vote for the president-elect is, well, just completely out of touch. Let’s hope West is still smiling in four years.

Steve Kelley

Kennebunk

