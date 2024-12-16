Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, and Rep. Melanie Sachs, D-Freeport, were recently appointed to legislative committees at the State House.

Hepler has been appointed to serve as House chairperson of the Legislature’s Marine Resources Committee.

“I am proud of the work we do on the Marine Resources Committee to support and strengthen our state’s working waterfront,” Hepler said in a prepared release. “For the sake of our coastal and local economies across the state and preserving what makes Maine so special, it’s critical that we act as good stewards of our fishing and aquaculture industries. It’s an honor to continue to serve in the chair role.”

Hepler, who has served on the committee for six years — including as House chairperson in the 131st Legislature — was appointed again by House Speaker Ryan Fecteau. The panel oversees the Department of Marine Resources as well as policy related to commercial marine fisheries management, licensing and enforcement, the processing and sale of marine fish, and shellfish and aquaculture.

Hepler will also serve as a member of the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee. She is serving her fourth term in the Maine House and represents Arrowsic, Georgetown, Phippsburg, West Bath and Woolwich.

Sachs has been appointed to serve as House chairperson of the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee.

“I am honored to be named House chair of the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee,” Sachs said. “The work we do on energy policy will have a profound impact on Mainers across the state. This upcoming session, we have a lot of work ahead of us to lower energy costs for Mainers and continue our state’s clean energy transition. I am excited to tackle these important issues in a bipartisan way.”

Sachs, who served on the committee during the 130th Legislature and is a graduate of the Energy Policy Planning Program through the LEHI/University of Idaho, was appointed chairperson by House Speaker Ryan Fecteau. The committee oversees the Public Utilities Commission as well as policy related to renewable and nonrenewable energy sources, telecommunications and other utilities.

Sachs is serving her third term in the Maine House and represents Freeport.

