NEW YORK — A judge on Monday denied a motion by Donald Trump’s lawyers to throw out the president-elect’s 34-count felony conviction based on a broad U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan ruled that Trump’s conviction in May for falsifying business records in the hush money case, the first time a former U.S. president had been found guilty of a crime, should not be overturned in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling issued July 1. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling broadly defined official conduct by a president that is protected under the immunity doctrine.

Merchan still has to decide separately whether to issue a sentence before Trump is in office, after his term or not at all.

Trump’s sentencing in state court in Manhattan had been scheduled Nov. 26, but was postponed indefinitely because of other pending motions related to his upcoming second term in office. He faces up to four years in prison, but some legal analysts have said prison time seemed unlikely for reasons including his lack of a prior criminal record.

During his campaign, Trump was involved with four criminal matters, two in federal courts and two in state courts. His only criminal trial was in Manhattan where a jury found him found guilty of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to an adult-film actress.

The trial began in April and hinged on a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actress who alleged a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Trump denies they had sex.

Advertisement

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen paid Daniels before the 2016 presidential election to keep her from publicly sharing her claims of an encounter. Cohen received reimbursement payments from Trump that were recorded as legal fees in documents maintained by Trump’s company. Prosecutors said classifying the payments as legal fees was criminal.

Witnesses from Trump’s 2016 campaign and from his White House staff testified at the trial.

Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove argued in court documents that some of their testimony and other evidence should have been excluded from the trial and grand jury proceeding.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s trial team said the case was strong even without the disputed evidence and that the cover-up of the payment was not a matter of a president’s official duties. Prosecutors argued that the Supreme Court decision was not relevant to their case.

“Contrary to defendant’s arguments, that decision has no bearing on this prosecution and would not support vacatur of the jury’s unanimous verdict (let alone dismissal of the indictment) even if its reasoning did apply here,” Bragg’s office wrote on July 24.

Copy the Story Link