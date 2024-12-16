As the holiday season approaches, it’s the perfect time to appreciate the people who help Maine’s coastal communities thrive – our local sea farmers. These hardworking farmers grow some of the finest seafood in the world, and their dedication not only sustains a vital part of Maine’s working waterfront tradition but also provides an opportunity to bring something special to your holiday table.

At the Maine Aquaculture Association, we’re proud to support the farmers who produce sustainable, delicious seafood that’s perfect for celebrating the season. For over 45 years, we have helped Maine’s aquatic growers develop economically and environmentally responsible business practices, promote the benefits of aquaculture in the local food system, and increase the resilience of our working waterfronts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trixie Betz is outreach and development specialist for the Maine Aquaculture Association.

Today, more than 200 sea farms operate along our coast, cultivating oysters, mussels, salmon, kelp, scallops and more. Sea farming supports hundreds of jobs and provides opportunities for fishermen to diversify their businesses. Maine’s sea farmers are deeply connected to their work, many of them continuing the generational practice of working on the water. When you buy seafood directly from them, you’re investing in your local community and helping preserve Maine’s maritime legacy for future generations.

Whether planning a family holiday dinner or looking for a meaningful gift, Maine’s sea farmers have you covered. Picture a tray of briny oysters as a festive appetizer, a hearty stew of sweet, plump mussels to warm a winter evening, or a whole Maine salmon as a stunning centerpiece. Kelp – a versatile, nutrient-rich ingredient – adds a unique touch to soups, salads, and even desserts.

Seafood also makes a fantastic holiday gift. Some Maine sea farms offer online ordering directly, making it easy to send fresh, high-quality seafood to loved ones near and far. Consider a gift box of their favorite oysters, a gift card to their local seafood market, or a coupon for experiences like farm tours or seafood tastings. These gifts are not just delicious – they’re a way to share a piece of Maine’s coastal heritage with those you care about.

By buying local seafood, you’re directly contributing to the success of Maine’s aquaculture community and its dedicated farmers. Your support helps sustain small businesses, strengthen coastal economies, and protect Maine’s working waterfront heritage. And when you enjoy farmed seafood from Maine, you’re not just savoring incredible flavors – you’re making a choice that’s good for the planet and your community.

To learn more about Maine’s seafood and where to find it, visit https://www.seafoodfrommaine.com/our-seafood. If you want to learn more about the aquaculture industry and the hardworking farmers, visit www.maineaqua.org. Together, we can make this holiday season memorable while supporting the people who make Maine so special.

From all of us at the Maine Aquaculture Association, we wish you a happy, seafood-filled holiday season.

