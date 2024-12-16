I’m spoiled by the number of markets within walking distance of my Woodfords Corner home where I can pick up a couple things for dinner.

Need some scallions to round out a stir fry? Veranda Asian Market is right there. No protein in the house? Get a piece of fish from P.J. Merrill’s. And if my cupboard’s particularly bare, I can stretch my legs a little more and easily find everything I need for a full meal from Pat’s Meat Market or Rosemont.

So, I didn’t exactly need Sissle & Daughters to open a wine bar and market around the corner. Or did I?

Since it opened last month, I’ve found a couple occasions where its prepared foods were just what the moment called for – a comforting meal that required minimal effort. Although I was tempted to try the Beef Bourguignon last week, I couldn’t resist repeating my purchase of Chicken Provençal, especially when I saw it was the last one on the shelf.

Preparation of these meals only requires about a half hour in the oven, right in the containers they come in. The Chicken Provençal, which serves two, comprises a couple drumsticks or thighs with meat that falls off the bone, skin that dissolves in your mouth and a rich but not heavy sauce that I could (read: did) eat on its own with a spoon.

The salty olives and silky strings of onion act a bit like a side dish themselves, but I wanted to make it a fuller meal, so I also bought the Winterberry Salad with cranberries, butternut squash and feta. For even more heft, the decadent-looking mashed potatoes would be a good option.

Add a bottle of wine from the market, and you’ve got a high-end restaurant meal for a fraction of the cost, that you can enjoy in the comfort of your home.

Chicken Provencal, $21.99. Sissle & Daughters, 634 Forest Ave., Portland. sissleanddaughters.com

