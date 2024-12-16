Ten vehicles crashed on an icy stretch of Interstate 395 within a few minutes of each other Monday morning, police said.

Maine State Police officers responded to a crash on the westbound side of the road around 7:20 a.m., Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a written statement. The first crash occurred on the bridge over the Penobscot River in Brewer.

“A Toyota Tacoma had lost control due to icy conditions, crashing in lane 3 and was facing the wrong way blocking traffic,” Moss said in the statement. “The icy conditions proceeded to cause 3 more crashes in this area in the next few minutes.”

Despite 10 vehicles being damaged, only one operator was injured, stating that she felt pain after her airbag went off, police said.

The crashes closed the highway’s westbound lanes for about a half-hour, Moss said. But during that time, multiple vehicles in the westbound lane used a nearby crossover to turn around, forcing eastbound traffic to slow suddenly and triggering a two-vehicle crash on that side of the road.

That crash also resulted in no injuries, but it closed all but one eastbound lane for approximately 35 minutes, Moss said.

“The Maine State Police would like to remind drivers that using crossovers is not permitted for any reason whatsoever. It is illegal and highly dangerous to everyone driving on the interstate,” Moss said. “We ask that people drive responsibly for the safety of all motorists.”

Those who illegally crossed had left the scene by the time state troopers arrived, Moss said.

