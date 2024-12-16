CAPE ELIZABETH — Josh Rosen’s basket with 3:10 remaining capped a comeback from a 19-point halftime deficit, and host Cape Elizabeth shocked Freeport 63-58 for its first victory of the season in boys basketball action Monday.

The Capers (1-3) outscored the Falcons (1-3) 23-8 in the fourth quarter.

Eli Smith made six 3-pointers and paced Cape Elizabeth with 23 points. Rosen added 13 off the bench.

Freeport got 17 points apiece from Bryce Dwyer, Drew Pound and Conner Smith.

VALLEY 69, WISCASSET 38: Fisher Tewksbury scored 19 points in the Cavaliers’ (2-0) road win over the Wolverines (2-1) in Wiscasset.

Harry Louis and Collin Nichols each added 12 points and Hunter Mills scored 11 for

Valley.

Landin Shirley led Wiscasset with 17 points, while Spencer Pinkham had 10.

WAYNFLETE 49, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 16: Jed Alsup’s double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds led Waynflete to a 49-16 win over North Yarmouth Academy at Portland.

Alsup also had five steals for the Flyers (2-1), while JJ Carlo finished in double figures with 13 points.

Waynflete held NYA scoreless for over 12 minutes in the second and third quarters, and pulled away behind a 27-0 run.

The Panthers (0-3) got nine points from Lado Loboka.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VALLEY 83, WISCASSET 13: Madeline Hill (24 points) and Liana Hartwell (nine points, 10 rebounds, 11 steals) had big games as the Cavaliers took down the Wolverines in Wiscasset.

Kirsten Bigelow (17 points) and Miranda Beane (10 points) joined Hill in double figures for Valley (2-0). Brianna Mills added six points and nine rebounds.

Wiscasset falls to 0-4.

WINDHAM 49, EDWARD LITTLE 47: The Eagles (2-1) outscored the Red Eddies (2-2) by four points in the fourth quarter to earn a victory in Auburn.

Edward Little took a 38-36 lead into the final period.

Mackenzie Delewski and Stella Jarvais led Windham with 14 points apiece, while Addie Caiazzo and Isabella Vassoler each had nine.

Edward Little’s Rachel Penney scored a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Elizabeth Galway made three 3s and had 11 points, and Layla Facchiano scored 10.

