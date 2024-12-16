If you love Muppets and Christmas, there’s a can’t-miss movie screening Thursday night at the Portland Museum of Art, where a holiday gem from 1992 is being shown for free.
“The Muppet Christmas Carol,” starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge is a retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale, featuring the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, and an iconic moment of human redemption.
Caine will of course be joined by a beloved cast of characters including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and other familiar Muppets. The film also includes a bounty of musical numbers including “Room In Your Heart” and “Fozziwig’s Party.”
Admissions is free, though it’s recommended to get tickets in advance.
“The Muppet Christmas Carol”
6 p.m. Thursday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org
