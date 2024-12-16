If you love Muppets and Christmas, there’s a can’t-miss movie screening Thursday night at the Portland Museum of Art, where a holiday gem from 1992 is being shown for free.

“The Muppet Christmas Carol,” starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge is a retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale, featuring the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, and an iconic moment of human redemption.

Caine will of course be joined by a beloved cast of characters including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and other familiar Muppets. The film also includes a bounty of musical numbers including “Room In Your Heart” and “Fozziwig’s Party.”

Admissions is free, though it’s recommended to get tickets in advance.

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”
6 p.m. Thursday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles