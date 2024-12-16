While the view and array of businessess has changed over the past 54 years, holiday cheer has always been a hallmark of Congress Street in downtown Portland. In this photo that ran in the Press Herald on Dec. 22, 1970, Markson’s and Porteous department stores are both visible. Greenery roping, festooned with bells and lights, stretches across Congress Street, making for a very festive site. Portland Public Library Special Collections

