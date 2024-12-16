Whether you’re not celebrating Christmas and need a hot meal, are late to making plans or just don’t feel like cooking, several places throughout the state will be open and serving food on Christmas Day.

These spots offer everything from fancy prix-fixe meals to Chinese takeout, breakfast spreads and pub food.

Note: All locations require a reservation unless otherwise specified.

PORTLAND

EMPIRE CHINESE KITCHEN

Empire, located at 575 Congress St. in Portland, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for takeout only. They will serve an à la carte menu of classic American-Chinese food. No reservation is required.

MISTER BAGEL

Mister Bagel, located at 599 Forest Ave. in Portland will be open for bagels and cream cheese from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. No reservation is required but preorders are recommended.

ZEN CHINESE BISTRO

Zen, located at 45 Danforth St. in Portland, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for an à la carte menu takeout only This bistro will serve its dinner menu, takeout only, on Christmas Day. Visit the restaurant’s website to view the whole menu and to order.

ALTO TERRACE BAR + KITCHEN AT THE CAMBRIA HOTEL

Alto, located at 25 Hancock St. in Portland, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon with an à la carte menu featuring its rotating Sunday brunch menu on Christmas morning. No reservation is required.

HARBOR BISTRO + TERRACE AT THE HARBOR HOTEL

Harbor Bistro, located at 468 Fore St. in Portland, will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with an à la carte breakfast menu. No reservation is required.

ROSIE’S RESTAURANT & PUB

Rosie’s, located at 330 Fore St. in Portland, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. with an à la carte menu of its usual items along with Christmas specials. No reservation is required.

PANDA GARDEN

Panda Garden, located at 1041 Brighton Ave. in Portland will be serving an à la carte menu of their American-Chinese cuisine for dine-in and takeout. You can view the full menu here.

BENKAY SUSHI BAR

Benkay, located at 16 Middle Street in Portland, will be serving an à la carte menu from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Benkay offers an array of sushi, nigiri, omakase, udon, bento boxes, and other specialties. For reservations call the restaurant at 207-773-555.

EIGHTEEN95 AT THE REGENCY HOTEL

EIGHTEEN95 on 20 Milk St. in Portland will be open from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. with an à la carte menu of regular breakfast items. Reservations can be made here.

THE ARMORY LOUNGE AT THE REGENCY HOTEL

The Armory Lounge, located at 20 Milk St. in Portland, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. with an à la carte menu. Patrons can choose from their exclusive Christmas menu. Reservations can be made on OpenTable here.

TOMASO’S CANTEEN

The Canteen, located at 18 Hampshire St. in Portland, will be open from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for food and their bar will open at 4 p.m. They will serve an à la carte menu of Christmas specials as well as their regular menu. No reservation is required.

DOCK FORE

Dock Fore, located at 336 Fore St. in Portland, will be open from noon to 9 p.m. serving up an à la carte menu of their regular items as well as some Christmas additions. Hot food will be available until 3 p.m.; after that time, only cold items will be available. No reservation is required.

CITY FARMHOUSE KITCHEN AND BAR

City Farmhouse, located at 200 Sable Oaks Dr. in Portland, will be open from noon to 3 p.m. for a buffet, including a carving and hot food station. And from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a prix-fixe meal. It’s $52 per adult and $26 per child under 12 for both the buffet and prix-fixe meal. 10% off will be offered for seniors. Reservations can be made by calling 207-871-8000, holiday hotline extension: 6071.

SICHUAN KITCHEN

Sichuan, located at 612 Congress St. in Portland, will be serving an à la carte menu of their traditional Sichuan Chinese fare. Christmas hours are still to be determined. For more information call 207-536-7226.

GREATER PORTLAND

PORTER KITCHEN + BAR AT THE HARRASEEKET

Porter, located at 162 Main St. in Freeport, will serve an à la carte menu that includes confit pork torchon, pan-roasted beef tenderloin, grilled Atlantic halibut and cranberry swirl cheesecake. For hours call 207-865-9377. To make a reservation head over to Resy.

SOUTHERN MAINE

SEA GLASS AT INN BY THE SEA

Sea Glass, located at 40 Bowery Beach Road in Cape Elizabeth, will be open from noon to 7 p.m. serving a four-course, prix fixe dinner for Christmas. Vegetarian and vegan options are available for $95 per adult and $35 per child ages 4-12. Reservations can be made by calling 207-799-3134 or online.

HAPPY GARDEN

Happy Garden, located at 174 US-1, Scarborough, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. serving an à la carte menu of American-Chinese fare. No reservation is required.

EVERGREEN CHINESE

Evergreen, located at 29 Western Ave. in South Portland, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. serving an à la carte menu of classic Chinese cuisine. No reservation is required.

MIDCOAST

NATALIE’S AT CAMDEN HARBOUR INN

Natalie’s, located at 83 Bayview St. in Camden, will be serving a five-course, prix fixe menu, with vegetarian options available with seatings at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. for $149 and $93 for wine pairing. Reservations can be made by calling 800-236-4266 or online.

LA BELLA VITA AT THE SAMOSET RESORT

La Bella, located at 220 Warrenton St., Rockport, will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. serving an à la carte menu as well as offering Christmas specials. Reservations can be made by calling 207-593-1549.

WESTERN MAINE

LOTUS RESTAURANT

Lotus, located at 279 Center St. in Auburn, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. serving à la carte choices from their regular menu as well as offering ham, stuffed haddock, and classic American sides for Christmas. Reservations are required for parties with six or more people. Call 207-241-0870.

THE MILLBROOK TAVERN AND TERRACE

Millbrook, located at 21 Broad St. in Bethel, will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. serving a a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $65 per adult and $28 per child. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling 207-824-2175.

NORTHERN MAINE

TIMBER KITCHEN AND BAR

Timber, located at 22 Bass Park Blvd. in Bangor, will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. serving a three-course, prix fixe menu for $44.95 per adult and $18.95 per child under 12. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 207-433-0844.

