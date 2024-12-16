The Town of Yarmouth recognized Hazel Currier as its oldest resident by presenting her with a Boston Post Cane award at her 100th birthday party on Dec. 10 at the Community Center on Mill Street, where she celebrated with family and friends. Charlene Vaughan helped organize and host the event. Contributed / Charlene Vaughan

The Town of Yarmouth recognized Hazel Currier as its oldest resident by presenting her with a Boston Post Cane award at her 100th birthday party on Dec. 10 at the Community Center on Mill Street, where she celebrated with family and friends. Charlene Vaughan, left, helped organize and host the event. Contributed / Charlene Vaughan

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Forecaster briefs, Northern Forecaster briefs, yarmouth maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles