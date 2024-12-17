Bill Goodman made it clear to his team: Tuesday night was a test.

And make no mistake, the Cheverus girls basketball coach said, the Stags passed.

Kylie Lamson scored 26 points, including 16 in the second half, and Cheverus improved to 4-0 with an impressive 57-47 victory over South Portland.

Emma Travis scored 12 points with five rebounds and two steals to lead South Portland (3-1), while Destiny Peter added 10 and seven rebounds and Annie Whitmore scored nine.

“South Portland’s a great team, we know it. For my young team to do what they did tonight, I am so proud,” Goodman said. “This was a big deal. I’m not big on regular season things, but for our confidence and experience, playing a game like this, it’s huge.”

The Stags no longer have the go-to players that won the Class AA title last year. Miss Maine Basketball winner Maddie Fitzpatrick is gone, as are Ruth Boles and Megan Dearborn. So to find out if this team can win those tournament games, Goodman put them in that tournament mindset.

“I put the pressure on the girls. I said ‘This is a playoff game,'” Goodman said. “‘I want to see what this year’s team, brand-new team, I want to see how you girls handle this stuff.’ And I am so proud.”

The Stags have a different look, sure, but the results looked the same. Anna Goodman added 11 points and Addison Jordan had eight, and Emilie Umland added six and seven rebounds as Cheverus scrapped on defense and moved the ball to find open looks.

“Literally every girl out there did something,” said Goodman, who also credited the play of Rachel Feeley, who didn’t score but grabbed five rebounds and consistently found open shooters, and Abby Kelly (three steals) in the victory.

The Stags had already enjoyed an undefeated start to the season, but going up against a team in South Portland with AA South title hopes presented a true litmus test.

“This was a really big win. We had a lot of energy to start, and then in the second half we came out even harder,” Lamson said. “It was definitely a test. That was probably one of our biggest games of the season. They’re a good team, and we just knew we had to come out and beat them.”

Cheverus started hot, making five of their first six shots and nine of their 14 in the first quarter, with Goodman (two), Lamson and Umland connecting on 3-pointers to help Cheverus to a 23-12 lead at the end of the first.

The lead stretched to 13 at 32-19 when Jordan knocked down the Stags’ sixth 3-pointer of the half with around four minutes to go, but South Portland began to work its way back into the game. Caleigh Corcoran scored off a feed from Mya Lawrence and had a putback, and Whitmore had a free throw for a 5-0 run. Abby Kelly had a putback to get Cheverus back on the board, but Lawrence scored on a fast break and Whitmore converted a difficult three-point play with 18.9 seconds left to cut the deficit to five at 34-29.

From there, Lamson took over. She had 15 of Cheverus’s first 17 points after the break, using her quickness to slice through the defense to the basket and stymie every South Portland effort to climb back into the game.

“I was getting face guarded the whole time, so I had to come off and come from a different approach,” said Lamson, who transferred to Cheverus after two seasons at Thornton Academy. “Getting a screen from a block, getting the ball, being more aggressive, taking an open layup and not forcing them.”

The Red Riots got within six at 47-41 when Whitmore hit a three with 5:51 to play, but back-to-back Lamson baskets, including an artful lefty finish, pushed the lead back to double digits.

“I like that we’re matched up (with Cheverus) early on in the season, it gives us a lot of time to find what we need to get better at and improve on,” South Portland coach Brianne Maloney said. “We got caught a couple of times on some backdoor cuts, not having our head on a swivel. … We didn’t fold. Even when we were down 18 to start the game, we battled right back.”

