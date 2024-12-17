Gov. Janet Mills recognized four Maine companies with the annual Governor’s Award for Business Excellence.

Maine Beer Co., a brewery and restaurant, won the “innovation award”; Sargent Co., an employee-owned general contractor, won the “rural revitalization award”; Panolam Surface Systems, a laminate producer, the “heritage industry award”; and Wex, which offers payment management systems for businesses, took the “climate leader award,” Mills’ office said in announcing the awards Tuesday.

The awards are designed to celebrate businesses that excel in the manufacturing and service professions while making a positive impact on their community. They have been given out annually since 1991.

“These exceptional companies are driving innovation and opportunity that is creating good-paying jobs, revitalizing rural communities, diversifying our heritage industries, and helping Maine take on climate change,” Mills said in a written statement. “I thank them and their employees for their work to make Maine the best place in the nation to live, work and raise a family.”

Mills presented the recipients with their awards at a ceremony at the Blaine House, the governor’s official residence, Tuesday morning.

Nomination criteria for next year’s awards will be made available in the fall of 2025, the office said.

