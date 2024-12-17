Maine’s housing crisis is helping fuel a surge of applications for help to the Press Herald Toy Fund.

Rising rents and a shortage of affordable options are also big reasons that so many of the families seeking help are homeless or have been on the verge of homelessness this year.

“My family was evicted after our rent went up and we could no longer afford it. I was 8 months pregnant. My husband had just been laid off at the time,” wrote a Midcoast mother seeking help for child.

“We applied to all housing vouchers and after months of waiting we were able to move into low income housing. At the time my son was 8 months old … However with rent, utilities, and other debts we’re paying off, I do not see us able to provide any type of Christmas for my 15-month-old.

“We’re very fortunate for what we have and that our family has been able to stay together.” But, after struggling for more than a year after the eviction, “we would love some help this holiday!”

A mother of two in Cumberland County wrote that keeping her family housed has been a struggle.

“This has been the toughest year to date for the holiday season for our family. Amidst the housing crisis, we left an unsafe house in the city, and due to there being so few places available, I’ve had to spend every penny I had saved in order to move my daughters and me to safety. This move has left us with very little belongings, starting over completely new after 7 years.

“I have no idea how I’m going to handle Christmas. My daughters are 2 and 4. My 4 year old has nonverbal autism, which makes holding any type of job virtually impossible, as the level of care she needs to be provided is constant, and my ‘village’ is non existent. This toy fund could give me an opportunity to give my girls and me some hope this holiday season.”

And a mother of four in Androscoggin County wrote that rent is rising and pushing her to the edge.

“Rent keeps going up,” she wrote. “Been struggling just getting food on the table. Working 40+ hour weeks and still can’t get ends to meet. The cost of everything is up but my checks are the same.”

For 75 years, the Press Herald Toy Fund has used readers’ donations to provide holidays gifts to children who otherwise would go without because of all kinds of hardships facing their families. But the charity is straining this year to meet demand. Many of the letters pouring into the Toy Fund describe how the increased costs of rent, groceries and other basic needs have forced them to seek help so their children can experience a bit of joy at the holidays.

The Toy Fund hopes to provide new toys and books to more than 4,000 Maine children this month, up from about 3,000 last year.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Merry Christmas to All, John and Deb, Deborah Fossum $52.91

Merry Christmas! Aidan & Reid $105.52

In memory of David, Grammy and Aunt Margaret, Anonymous $21.35

In memory of Sally Ann Eskilson, Anonymous $52.91

In memory of W. Earle Eskilson who worked with Matt Baron on the Bruce Roberts Fund in the early years, Anonymous $52.91

Anonymous $105.52

In memory of Lynne and Paul, Rick and Debby Molander $210.73

Merry Christmas From Fitzy & Hojo, The Callaghan Family $105.52

Anonymous $52.91

Lynda Murphy $52.91

Merry Christmas! Happy and Nana, Anonymous $263.33

In memory of loved ones, Anonymous $105.52

In memory of my beautiful wife, Anonymous $210.73

The Ibarra Family $263.33

In memory of Bonne Maman, Anonymous $100

For children’s wonder at Christmas, Rob and Sara May $52.91

BENCHMARK Construction $5,000

In honor of Reese, Ryan & Jordy, Merry Christmas! Mimi & Kappy $158.12

Anonymous $31.87

In memory of my grandparents, Elizabeth and Henry Smith, Raymond and Laurel McKenney $105.52

Anonymous $31.87

Custom Float Services $368.54

In memory of a generous uncle, Anonymous $52.91

In memory of James Wallace Sr. and James Wallace Jr., Madelyn Wallace $100

Thank you for making this sharing possible. We are all connected and need to help each other and the planet. Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

In memory of Flavia, Dusty, Michael Dudley $105.52

I wish I could change the world completely for those in need, but until then, hopefully this makes for a few smiles. Merry X-mas and don’t forget to recycle! Anonymous $105.52

Doug and Deb Baker $105.52

Sean Mahony & Marc Paradis $315.93

Donna & Darryl Ward $105.52

Merry Christmas! May Santa be good to everyone! Deb Henry $105.52

For our grandchildren, Cleveland, Luci, Caroline, and Paolo Mary & Don St. Germain $52.91

Anonymous $21.35

Diane Belliveau $52.91

In memory of Sally Emery. Dick Curry & Ellen Honan $105.52

Merry Christmas, Pam and John Fridlington $368.54

In honor of the Soley/Gallace Family, Anonymous $50

Nina Weyl $21.25

In memory of our son Timothy Durant, love Mom, Dad and Sister, James and Therese Durant $100

Anne and Werner Scharnetzki $50

In memory of Sistie, J, Dot and Andy, Anne Fisher $120

In loving memory of Mina and Joe Lomac, Anonymous $50

Wishing family and friends a very Merry Christmas! Dick and Evie Tonneson $500

Sarah and Daniel Drake $100

Evelyn and Steven Hundley $40

In memory of our parents, who loved Christmas, Elaine and Larry Edwards $100.00

TOTAL TO DATE: $102,139.60

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

