This is in response to all the editorials and letters of Susan Collins being moderate, and her obligation to stop unfit judges and Cabinet members. Have we forgotten about the past? People seem to have short memories when it comes to politics.

Let’s state the facts. Susan has confirmed these Supreme Court justices: Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, John Roberts, Samuel Alito. She also voted to confirm Kurt Engelhardt to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, who, along with the other four judges Collins confirmed, is the reason abortion was overturned and why the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) is being brought to court to be overturned.

The five judges I stated above appear to be sympathetic to overturning health care as well. Collins doesn’t care about her obligation to stop unfit Cabinet members or judges. She’s putting a Christian conservative majority on all the courts. She is not moderate. Stop giving Susan Collins a pass.

Brent Hawkes

Bangor

Copy the Story Link