This is in response to all the editorials and letters of Susan Collins being moderate, and her obligation to stop unfit judges and Cabinet members. Have we forgotten about the past? People seem to have short memories when it comes to politics.
Let’s state the facts. Susan has confirmed these Supreme Court justices: Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, John Roberts, Samuel Alito. She also voted to confirm Kurt Engelhardt to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, who, along with the other four judges Collins confirmed, is the reason abortion was overturned and why the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) is being brought to court to be overturned.
The five judges I stated above appear to be sympathetic to overturning health care as well. Collins doesn’t care about her obligation to stop unfit Cabinet members or judges. She’s putting a Christian conservative majority on all the courts. She is not moderate. Stop giving Susan Collins a pass.
Brent Hawkes
Bangor
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.