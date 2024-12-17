HOLLIS – Robert “Bob” Connolly, 69, embarked on his final and most epic shunpike adventure on Friday Dec. 6, 2024.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 21, at 4 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road, Buxton. Burial will be in the Spring. The full obituaryandonline condolence messages and memories can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com.﻿

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the Memorial Service at 5:30 p.m., at Birdies Grill and Tavern, 168 Saco Road, Old Orchard Beach. Come prepared to share your favorite Bob story!﻿

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donationto the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West KennebunkME 04094 or online at http://www.animalwelfaresociety.org; orHospice of Southern Maine, 390 US Rt. 1, Scarborough ME 04074, or online at http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine,org/donate.

