It’s no secret: There is a labor shortage in Maine. Many of our state’s employers are struggling to recruit and retain talent, making it difficult to innovate and grow.

Part of the problem is demographic. As the oldest state in America, Maine employees are retiring en masse and their shoes need to be filled by younger workers. But it’s not easy to find human capital that can keep a business churning, let alone expand it or explore new frontiers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nancy Marshall is the founder and CEO of Marshall Communications.

There are also the unique expectations of young employees, who are not necessarily convinced that Maine is the right place to live and work. There is always the pull of Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and other urban hubs that may offer greater opportunities, especially for Gen Zers and millennials who care deeply about their employer’s mission.

Another part of the problem is economic uncertainty, despite low unemployment. Many Mainers have been rattled by technological disruption, including artificial intelligence that is already displacing certain types of work. Upskilling and re-skilling are needed in several industries, but education can grow more difficult with age.

Given recent trends, one thing is clear: Maine must recruit more working-age people from other states and even other countries, in addition to retaining young workers who are born in Maine. It used to be the case that, while smaller than Boston, Portland was significantly cheaper and it was easier to save money. And yet, the cost of living continues to rise in southern Maine, making out-of-state alternatives more appealing.

Entering 2025, there is a golden branding opportunity for Maine’s business community, and that must happen on two fronts. The first is employer branding, whereby Maine companies make the case for employees to come to them – from their mission statement to pay, benefits and perks. The second is branding Maine itself, explaining why the Maine way of life is the best livelihood for Gen Zers and millennials.

Advertisement

The same goes for older Americans. Many people aged 65 or older are trying retirement but longing to return to work, either due to boredom or needing more money to live comfortably. “Un-retiring” is increasingly common, with former retirees reentering the workforce to fill their days, and some even consider working in their 60s or 70s to be a life-saver.

On the employer branding front, it is imperative for companies to sell their workplace culture to Americans young and old. Whether it is quirky and creative or more buttoned-up, recruitment and retention begin with making the sale to job-seekers who are value-driven – that is, interested in “making a difference” with their work, rather than just working a job. In the same way that a business pitches a prospect and secures a new customer, today’s businesses need to pitch the workforce. One pathway is compelling social media content, which can humanize an employer and differentiate it from the competition.

Another way for employers to brand themselves is to brand their home state as an appealing place to live, work, play and invest in the future. Let’s be honest: The work-life balance in Maine is singular, allowing people to work a traditional job while also skiing or schooner sailing on the weekends. In Maine, our proximity to natural wonder is one of a kind, so employees have unique opportunities to unplug outside of work. From outdoor recreational activities to cafe-hopping in the Old Port, the Maine workforce can immerse itself in a friendly, accessible environment where people are eager to make connections in different ways. This is equally true at Sugarloaf or Sunday River or Acadia.

Maine employers need to remember that Maine is our best selling point. When it comes to work-life balance, our state consistently ranks in the top 10 nationwide. Maine’s job market was recently ranked seventh in the United States, and that’s for a reason. Dozens of Maine employers are truly wonderful places to work, changing people’s lives for the better. I have been a small business owner in Maine for decades, and treating employees well in our state can encourage people to stay put for decades, not just years.

Why? Because there is no better place to succeed than here. Maine makes employer branding easy because we’re not trying to sell a bad product.

But the Maine product still needs to be sold, and it’s up to the business community to do so. In 2025, let’s make employer branding our top priority.

Copy the Story Link