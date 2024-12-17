BOSTON — Jamie Lee Rattay, Shay Maloney and Hannah Brandt each scored their first goal of the season Tuesday night to help the Boston Fleet beat the Ottawa Charge 3-2.
Hilary Knight stole the puck behind the Ottawa net and fed Brandt on the left side for wrist-shot that bounced off the back post into the goal to cap the scoring with 12:34 to play.
Rattay scored, her first point of the season, to give Boston (2-0-0-2) a 1-0 lead early in the second period, Shiann Darkangelo made it 1-1 with 13:11 left and Maloney’s goal put the Fleet back in front just over a minute later. Aneta Tejralová’s one-timer off a drop-pass from Brianne Jenner on a rush made it 2-2 going into the third.
TAKEAWAYS
Charge: Ottawa, which is converting just 20% of its power-play opportunities this season, was 0 for 3 on power plays.
Fleet: Boston’s offense, which mustered just two goals in losses to Toronto and Minnesota to open the season, has scored seven goals in back-to-back wins.
KEY MOMENT
Shiann Darkangelo, who had one assist in 17 games with Boston last season before she was traded to Ottawa on March 18 in exchange for Lexie Adzija and Caitrin Lonergan, scored her first career goal when she poked home the rebound of a shot by Jincy Roese about 7 minutes into the second period.
KEY STAT
Aerin Frankel stopped 24 of the 26 shots faced.
