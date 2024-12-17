Ain’t sayin’ he a gold digger … well, actually, he is. Charlie Chaplin stars in the 1925 film “The Gold Rush,” screening at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 26, at Rockland Public Library.

“The Gold Rush” features the Little Tramp becoming a gold digger. Chaplin drew inspiration from the Donner Party and the Klondike Gold Rush in crafting this critically acclaimed picture.

This event is open to all and will take place in the Community Room, with the option to join from home via Zoom. For more information or for Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov.

