Three Portland restaurants – Mr. Tuna, Ocotillo and Oun Lido’s – have been recognized for their excellence in recent national media roundup reports.

The New York Times on Tuesday named the Tuna de Tigre at Mr. Tuna and the Mushroom Breakfast Taco at Ocotillo on their list of “The 26 Best Dishes We Ate Across the U.S. in 2024.”

“At Mr. Tuna sushi bar, you’ll find the impeccable, sustainable sushi and handrolls that made Jordan Rubin and Marisa Lewiecki’s food truck such a fixture of Portland,” Melissa Clark wrote in the in Times. “But their new, full-service restaurant offers many more delights, and one of the best is Tuna de Tigre. Listed on the menu under ‘Dressed Up Sashimi,’ the cubes of ruby fish are decked out in a tangy-sweet sauce of puréed coconut, lime juice, fish sauce and chiles, and crowned with a tangle of crunchy, golden shallots.”

In her write-up on Ocotillo’s dish, Clark said the flour tortilla taco’s seeming simplicity belies its many-faceted appeal. “The local shimeji mixed with maitake mushrooms are meaty and chewy, and perfumed with cumin, garlic and black pepper,” she wrote. “The soft scrambled eggs provide a fluffy textural counterpoint to the crisp potatoes. But then the real whammy is the housemade salsa macha, a brick-red drizzle exploding with toasted chiles, nuts and seeds, and sweetened with roasted garlic — the kind of haunting sauce you’ll want to slather on everything.”

Mr. Tuna also made Food & Wine magazine’s list this month of “11 Best Dishes from 2024” for its tuna sashimi tasting. Critic Raphael Brion wrote that “the regularly appearing but off-menu special that is the tuna sashimi tasting will knock your socks right off into Portland’s Back Cove.”

Also this month, Oun Lido’s was named among the 35 venues on Esquire magazine’s Best New Restaurants of 2024. “Using Maine’s rightfully lauded ingredients, cooking in a space that’s still in the process of being built out, and tapping into hazy, precious memories of childhood, Bones (Chef-Owner Bounahcree “Bones” Kim) turns out plates that brilliantly synthesize Cambodian and Cantonese flavors,” according to Esquire.

River Bar in Westerly, Rhode Island, was the only other New England restaurant to make Esquire’s list.

