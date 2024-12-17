Italian seafood restaurant Via Sophia by the Sea, a spinoff of the Washington D.C.-based upscale osteria Via Sophia, announced Monday that the last night of service for the venue and its downstairs bar, Rabbit Hole, will be Sunday, Dec. 22.

“We’ve been honored to be a part of the Kennebunk food scene and community,” the restaurant’s social media post reads in part. “We are committed to taking care of our amazing staff. We can’t express enough how much we value and appreciate their hard work and dedication to Via Sophia.”

Via Sophia by the Sea opened in June 2022 at 27 Western Ave., a space formerly occupied by Grissini Italian Bistro.

Restaurant spokespeople could not be reached immediately to explain the reasons behind the closure.

Via Sophia by the Sea is part of the Kennebunkport Resort Collection, which owns and manages boutique hotels and restaurants in Kennebunkport and Kennebunk. Via Sophia by the Sea was the group’s first stand-alone restaurant property.

