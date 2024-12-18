If you can do it on ice, you’re bound to find it at Cape Elizabeth’s outdoor ice rink this winter.

The Cape Community Arena Group nonprofit organization and its army of volunteers provide plenty of ways to get in on the fun, from adult and kids hockey programs to lessons with professional ice skating instructors and special occasions such as the recent Skate with Santa and Friends event.

“It takes us about 10,000 hours a year to operate and maintain the rink,” said Julie Furt, chair of the group’s board. “That’s spread across approximately 200 volunteers that we have. Some people will donate an hour and some people donate 100 hours. It’s really incredible.”

Due to popular demand, Furt said, the group is providing an adult learn-to-play pond hockey program this year.

Meanwhile, they are bolstering many of its popular programs.

“This being our third year, I think we’re able to springboard off of activities that we’ve already done and build on them,” said Whitney Liston, CCAG board member.

Advertisement

People from all over the Cape Elizabeth community have lent a hand, from volunteers to donors to sponsors, and new ones come on board each season. In the past week, for example, CCAG landed three new advertisers at the rink, Furt said.

“We just can’t say enough about the support that we get from community businesses,” Furt said. “They’re very, very supportive of this and are able to fund all of the open skate time so that we don’t have to be renting the ice. We can allow community members to get out there and enjoy it.”

Whether they’re avid skaters or are just skating for the first time, Liston said, everyone can find something at the outdoor rink to enjoy and look forward to.

“I’ve gotten to know so many people in the community that otherwise I wouldn’t have gotten to know,” she said. “I have a lot of friends that used to tell me, ‘Well, we don’t ice skate and we’re not hockey people.'”

But it’s not about that, Liston said.

“You’re human people and like getting together,” she said. “It’s really bringing in people of all different ages, all different backgrounds.”

Cape Community Arena Group’s goal for the near future is to purchase a chiller. It’s not only a step toward a permanent open-air arena, but also a way to cut down costs of operating the outdoor rink each winter.

“Right now, it costs us a large amount of money to crane in and crane out a rental chiller every year, and then the rental fee is quite high,” Furt explained. “We can save about 85% of the cost year over year by purchasing versus renting and then craning it out.”

For more information on the Cape Community Arena Group, the outdoor rink and a schedule of programs and events, go to capearena.org.

Copy the Story Link