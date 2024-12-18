I felt great sadness reading Abdi Nor Iftin’s recent opinion piece, sharing that he will be stepping back from contributing to The Forecaster, not due to a loss of love for writing, but because of hostile, bigoted and racist attacks he received on social media and by email for his article following the November election. Iftin’s opinion pieces are among my favorite reads in The Forecaster. Whether he’s talking about American or Somali experiences and traditions, and more likely how they compare and contrast, his insights are interesting, illuminating and often humorous. I know I’m not alone in my fandom, and this extends to the many readers who enjoyed and were enlightened by his book, “Call Me American.” It’s a sad moment when one can’t express beliefs and opinions without being attacked for them, and I hope this instance gives all of us an opportunity to reflect on the power of our words. and the importance of showing our respect and appreciation for those who might be under attack for their background, ethnicity or perspectives. I’m sorry for what you experienced, Iftin, and your writing will be missed.

Martha Leggat

North Yarmouth

