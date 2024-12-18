I am a caregiver of over 10 years. I bring care and companionship to my clients, and often develop deep bonds with them. I quietly observe my clients – “my people,” as I call them – and learn to calibrate my response to their unique needs. I strive to provide a safe space where they can be their uncensored selves.
My work has enriched me in abiding ways, for the love given – and received. When a client dies, I grieve. I cherish my memories of our time together, and the wisdom they shared with me.
I am moved by the unstinted generosity of other caregivers. Once a caregiver immediately called me when she learned I was at the deathbed of a mutual client. She offered to drive an hour, in the middle of the night, to be with me in my grief.
Today, it seems all we read about is the dearth of caregivers, and it is true; there needs to be many more. But surely there is also the need to recognize there are legions of us who are devoted to our people, and to recognize a work that every day brings love into the world, and enriches it in untold ways.
Zoe Gaston
South Portland
