Singer songwriter David Mallett photographed in 2009. Staff photo by John Ewing

Maine singer-songwriter David Mallett died late Tuesday night, according to his son, Luke Mallett. He was 73.

In a career that spanned four decades, Mallett wrote songs that were performed by such nationally known artists as Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger, Emmylou Harris and John Denver. His “Garden Song” is considered a folk music standard.

He was born and lived much of his life in the small town of Sebec, near Dover-Foxcroft, except for living in Nashville in the 1980s. His sons, Will and Luke, perform as The Mallett Brothers Band.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles