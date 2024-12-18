Maine singer-songwriter David Mallett died late Tuesday night, according to his son, Luke Mallett. He was 73.

In a career that spanned four decades, Mallett wrote songs that were performed by such nationally known artists as Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger, Emmylou Harris and John Denver. His “Garden Song” is considered a folk music standard.

He was born and lived much of his life in the small town of Sebec, near Dover-Foxcroft, except for living in Nashville in the 1980s. His sons, Will and Luke, perform as The Mallett Brothers Band.

This story will be updated.

