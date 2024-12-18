BEAVER COVE – Paul Lavallee, 77, passed away Dec. 11, 2024, at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Bangor. He was born May 7, 1947, in Sanford, the son of William E. and Florence M. (Ruel) Lavallee.
Paul graduated from Sanford High School in 1966. After graduating he went into the US Army where he was trained as an infantry division light weapons specialist, serving in the Vietnam War until 1967, when he was wounded, receiving a Purple Heart and the rank of Sergeant. From Vietnam he was transferred to Fort Lewis in Washington State where he trained troops in Land Navigation until his discharge.
Paul trained at CMVTI and began his 40-year career as a lineman for Pine Tree Telephone Company in Gray, Maine. During this time, he and his wife lived in New Gloucester where they raised their son. After retirement, in 2009, he and his wife moved to their home at Moosehead Lake. He enjoyed bird hunting with his beloved dog, going on moose hunts, exploring on his snowmobile and ice fishing. When not hunting and fishing he enjoyed restoring old wood canvas canoes, creating unique handcrafted gifts and mounting moose and deer antlers for family and friends.
Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda (Jordan) Lavallee of Beaver Cove; son, Charles “Chuck” Lavallee of New Gloucester; sister, Pauline Patch of Sanford; and grandchildren.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be announced in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at http://www.laryfuneralhome.com
