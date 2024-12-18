NEWTON, Mass. – Jean Ann Merrill Kennedy of Newton, Mass., died peacefully at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, Mass. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at the age of 88, surrounded by her beloved family.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at Grace Episcopal Church, Newton, Mass., her spiritual home for many years.
For complete obituary, please visit http://www.eatonandmackay.com
