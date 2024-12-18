WESTBROOK – Theo Alexander Owen Shaughnessy, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 13, 2024. He was the son and brother who kept his family connected, the uncle whose love and attention brightened young lives, and the friend who brought people together.

Theo was born July 5, 1984, in Kansas City, Mo. and moved to Maine as a child with his parents.

Theo studied culinary arts and business and found success first in the restaurant industry and later in sales management. He owned and let property in Westbrook. Though he had many professional endeavors, the common theme defining his career reflected his core nature―Theo was someone who saw humanity and dignity in others. Theo made a career of helping, advocating for, and mentoring those who needed someone in their corner. He had an unwavering sense of fairness, justice, and belief that everyone deserved a chance to succeed.

Theo was the thread that wove his family closer together. He was the brother who relentlessly kept in touch. He was the son who stopped by all the time and enjoyed cooking lavish family dinners. He was the uncle who would dress up as Santa for the kids and bring the biggest gifts―the cool uncle. As his nieces and nephews (and his dogs) got bigger, he brought new Red Sox and Pats gear to fit them. He loved his dogs endlessly. They were his daily companions and a part of the family.

Theo’s selfless qualities were not limited to his family. His friends, colleagues, employees, and tenants would tell you how Theo’s steady presence in their lives made their world better.

He gave more than he took, and he cared more about others than himself. Through countless simple but profound acts of goodness, Theo built a community of people who loved him deeply.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Malory Shaughnessy; brothers Avery (Ellie) and their daughter Aria Rose; Ciaran (Katie Eastman) and their son Thomas; Tulleigh (Sarah MacLaughlin) and their children Aebel, Elwell, and Ferne; and his beloved dog, Annie.

He was predeceased by his cherished boxer, Stella.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Westbrook on Tap (1 Westbrook Common #5) from 3 to 6 p.m.

To express condolences or to participate in Theo’s online tribute, please visit http://www.mainecremationcare.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Recovery Fund or Bow Wow Buddies Foundation in Theo’s name.

