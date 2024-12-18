Shaughnessy, Theo Alexander Owen 40, of Westbrook, Dec. 13. Celebration of Life 3-6 p.m., Dec. 21, Westbrook on Tap. Care of Maine Cremation Care.
Shaughnessy, Theo Alexander Owen 40, of Westbrook, Dec. 13. Celebration of Life 3-6 p.m., Dec. 21, Westbrook on Tap. Care of Maine Cremation Care.
