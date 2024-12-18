Hires, promotions, appointments

Richard Flagg of Scarborough was promoted to executive vice president, senior commercial banking officer at Norway Savings Bank. He joined the bank as vice president, commercial lender in 2001, was promoted to regional vice president, team leader in 2009, overseeing the commercial lending team in Greater Portland, and in 2020 was promoted to senior vice president, senior commercial banking officer. Melissa Rock of Bridgton was promoted to senior vice president, marketing director at Norway Savings. She is a certified financial marketing professional who joined the bank in 2017 and was promoted to vice president, marketing director last year.

Spinnaker Trust promoted three senior team members to principals of the firm: Ainsley Gleason, Eben Jose and Laura Kate McHugh. Gleason is a certified trust and fiduciary adviser and a senior vice president and chief operating officer who joined Spinnaker in 2012. Jose is a certified financial adviser, senior vice president, client adviser and director of private market, at Spinnaker since 2014. McHugh is a certified financial planner and client adviser, with the trust since 2017.

Lisa Beeler of Scarborough was hired at PC Construction as director of business development for the seacoast region. She is involved with the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, Associated General Contractors of Maine and New England Healthcare Engineers’ Society, and is on the boards of MEREDA and Society for Marketing Professional Services Northern New England.

Adam Nyhan has joined Verrill’s Intellectual Property Group as partner, resident in the firm’s Portland office, with a focus on technology, data privacy, corporate law and financing.

